Best gown looks of Janhvi Kapoor
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
Modern day princess
Painting a dreamy picture in this sky blue tulle gown, Janhvi Kapoor took our breaths away!
Image credits: Sasha Jairam
Beauty in black
She brought in the right kind of drama by opting for a thigh-high slit black gown with strappy sleeves
Image credits: Sasha Jairam
Fierce in red
In a strapless red gown with a sexy thigh-high slit, she showed us how to take things up a notch!
Credits: Vaishnav Praveen
Black strapless gown
She donned a solid black gown with silver embellishments and made our jaws drop!
Credits: vaishnav praveen
Sparkly in silver
Looking every bit radiant in a sparkly silver gown, Janhvi proved that gowns bring out the best in her!
Credits: vaishnav praveen
Stunner in red
She put her most stylish foot forward in a red ball gown embellished with mosaic mirror work
Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Janhvi dialled up the drama in a sensuous metallic gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Credits: House of pixels
Metallic gown
Radiant in neon
To add some pop of colour, she wore a strappy neon gown with a fitted bodice
Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Breezy gown look
In a strapless teal blue gown, she kept things fresh and fuss-free
Credits: Mohit Rai instagram
Bridal dream
At the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, she channeled her inner princess in a white Reem Acra bridal gown
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
