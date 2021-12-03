Best gown looks of Janhvi Kapoor

DEC 3, 2021

Modern day princess

Painting a dreamy picture in this sky blue tulle gown, Janhvi Kapoor took our breaths away!

Image credits: Sasha Jairam

Beauty in black

She brought in the right kind of drama by opting for a thigh-high slit black gown with strappy sleeves

Image credits: Sasha Jairam

Fierce in red

In a strapless red gown with a sexy thigh-high slit, she showed us how to take things up a notch!

Credits: Vaishnav Praveen

Black strapless gown

She donned a solid black gown with silver embellishments and made our jaws drop!

Credits: vaishnav praveen

Sparkly in silver

Looking every bit radiant in a sparkly silver gown, Janhvi proved that gowns bring out the best in her!

Credits: vaishnav praveen

Stunner in red

She put her most stylish foot forward in a red ball gown embellished with mosaic mirror work

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram 

Janhvi dialled up the drama in a sensuous metallic gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Credits: House of pixels

Metallic gown

Radiant in neon

To add some pop of colour, she wore a strappy neon gown with a fitted bodice

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Breezy gown look

In a strapless teal blue gown, she kept things fresh and fuss-free

Credits: Mohit Rai instagram

Bridal dream 

At the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, she channeled her inner princess in a white Reem Acra bridal gown

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

