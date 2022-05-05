Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 06, 2022

Heading 3

Best Gown Moments at the MET Gala 2022 

Blake Lively

Image: Getty Images

The best moment of the MET Gala 2022 surely goes to Blake Lively who had a jaw-dropping dress reveal with her stunning Atelier Versace gown

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

Kim K walked down the red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown!

The beauty mogul had her own modern-day bride moment as she walked down wearing a custom Off White gown and a baseball cap and fishnet veil

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber served us with a sexy yet minimal fashion moment by sporting a satin silk white gown and a feathered duster from the shelves of Yves Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

Image: Getty Images

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer channelled a period vibe with her stunning Gucci gown with ace shoulders and a vintage hairdo that complimented the look

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Sophie Turner

Image: Getty Images

Game Of Thrones star wore a black Louis Vuitton dress with long sleeves and eye-catching embellishments across the front

Image: Getty Images

The ‘Sweetest Pie’ rapper looked stunning in a gilded gold gown with wings that literally complimented the theme of the Gala

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

The Bridgerton actress showed up in a sheer black dress, embellished with intricate beadwork and a gorgeous frill short overskirt

Phoebe Dynevor

Nicola looked straight out of a modern fairytale as she posed in a chic low-neck bright pink gown

Nicola Peltz Bachkham

Image: Getty Images

The High School Musical actress brought some goth energy to the table with an extremely sexy sheer black gown with lace trimmings and statement puffy shoulders

Vanessa Hudgens

Image: Getty Images

