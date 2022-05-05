Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 06, 2022
Best Gown Moments at the MET Gala 2022
Blake Lively
Image: Getty Images
The best moment of the MET Gala 2022 surely goes to Blake Lively who had a jaw-dropping dress reveal with her stunning Atelier Versace gown
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Kim K walked down the red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown!
The beauty mogul had her own modern-day bride moment as she walked down wearing a custom Off White gown and a baseball cap and fishnet veil
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Hailey Bieber served us with a sexy yet minimal fashion moment by sporting a satin silk white gown and a feathered duster from the shelves of Yves Saint Laurent
Hailey Bieber
Image: Getty Images
The ‘Bad Guy’ singer channelled a period vibe with her stunning Gucci gown with ace shoulders and a vintage hairdo that complimented the look
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Sophie Turner
Image: Getty Images
Game Of Thrones star wore a black Louis Vuitton dress with long sleeves and eye-catching embellishments across the front
Image: Getty Images
The ‘Sweetest Pie’ rapper looked stunning in a gilded gold gown with wings that literally complimented the theme of the Gala
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
The Bridgerton actress showed up in a sheer black dress, embellished with intricate beadwork and a gorgeous frill short overskirt
Phoebe Dynevor
Nicola looked straight out of a modern fairytale as she posed in a chic low-neck bright pink gown
Nicola Peltz Bachkham
Image: Getty Images
The High School Musical actress brought some goth energy to the table with an extremely sexy sheer black gown with lace trimmings and statement puffy shoulders
Vanessa Hudgens
Image: Getty Images
