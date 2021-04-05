Best Of High-Street Fashion In Bollywood

April 05, 2021

Just like the rest of us, Bollywood celebs do opt for some high street labels

They use their own sense of style to put these labels together in the best possible way
And fashionistas also root for high-street fashion labels. Like how cool is this Bhane outfit!

When Ananya Panday wore this cute white top, we started looking for one for our wardrobes too

Alia Bhatt gave an edgy twist to this short blazer dress and showed us how it’s done

That one casual Levi’s t-shirt even our favourite Bollywood diva swore by

Can anything be more high-street than a pair of joggers from Adidas Originals and a puffer from Onitsuka Tiger

Move over outfits, because Bebo is showing the world how to rock high-street fashion accessories

Next time if you envy a celebrity’s sportswear, know that you too can afford it!

We are sure that celebs have immense love for high-street fashion brands

