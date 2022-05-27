Fashion

Joyce Joyson

MAY 27, 2022

Heading 3

Best of Hina Khan's blazer looks

|

Monotone style

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

We must say this, Hina Khan's style game at Cannes 2022 has been on fire! She gave an edgy spin to power dressing by going for a blue and black bodysuit, tights and oversized blazer.

Black pantsuit

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Keeping up with the momentum, she dished out another boss babe look in this black blazer with one embellished lapel, worn sans shirt and styled it with high-rise flared pants.

Putting on a fresh and feminine twist to her power look, she went for a lilac double-breasted blazer with formal trousers and a pearl necklace.

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Lilac love

Give your formal trousers some time off and follow Hina's lead by teaming a grey shiny blazer with a black flared tulle skirt.

Fantastic!

Image: Hina Khan / Ashish Ojha Instagram

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Floral power

Breaking away the monotony with a plain white top, she indulged in a floral affair by opting for an orange pantsuit that came with loose-fit pants.

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

A fan of power dressing, the actress styled her long black blazer with a strappy satin top and green printed, high-waisted bottoms.


Off-beat styling

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Keeping things bright and cheerful in a colourful floral cropped blazer and matching high-rise, straight-fit pants.

Bright and beautiful

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She shows us just how versatile a blazer can be! Wearing a blue and white floral print bralette with a plunging neckline with a matching mini skirt and blazer.

Effortlessly chic

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

A pantsuit isn't just meant for the boardroom! It can even usher in party vibes as this grey metallic pantsuit clubbed with a matching plunging neckline bralette, proves Hina.

Killer look!

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Lastly, she spreads sunshine in this vibrant, yellow floral-printed pantsuit worn along with a matching bralette and chic black heels.

Title: In sunshine hue

