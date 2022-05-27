Fashion
Joyce Joyson
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
Best of Hina Khan's blazer looks
|
Monotone style
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
We must say this, Hina Khan's style game at Cannes 2022 has been on fire! She gave an edgy spin to power dressing by going for a blue and black bodysuit, tights and oversized blazer.
Black pantsuit
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Keeping up with the momentum, she dished out another boss babe look in this black blazer with one embellished lapel, worn sans shirt and styled it with high-rise flared pants.
Putting on a fresh and feminine twist to her power look, she went for a lilac double-breasted blazer with formal trousers and a pearl necklace.
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Lilac love
Give your formal trousers some time off and follow Hina's lead by teaming a grey shiny blazer with a black flared tulle skirt.
Fantastic!
Image: Hina Khan / Ashish Ojha Instagram
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Floral power
Breaking away the monotony with a plain white top, she indulged in a floral affair by opting for an orange pantsuit that came with loose-fit pants.
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
A fan of power dressing, the actress styled her long black blazer with a strappy satin top and green printed, high-waisted bottoms.
Off-beat styling
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Keeping things bright and cheerful in a colourful floral cropped blazer and matching high-rise, straight-fit pants.
Bright and beautiful
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She shows us just how versatile a blazer can be! Wearing a blue and white floral print bralette with a plunging neckline with a matching mini skirt and blazer.
Effortlessly chic
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
A pantsuit isn't just meant for the boardroom! It can even usher in party vibes as this grey metallic pantsuit clubbed with a matching plunging neckline bralette, proves Hina.
Killer look!
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Lastly, she spreads sunshine in this vibrant, yellow floral-printed pantsuit worn along with a matching bralette and chic black heels.
Title: In sunshine hue
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani in floral mini dresses