Best of Hyun Bin’s style moments

April 23, 2021

Hyun Bin looks dapper in this dark grey double-breasted suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks so very handsome in this all-black look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The actor rocks yet another grey suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks elegant in this three-piece suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Hyun Bin wears a classic black suit with a navy blue tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks handsome in this black suit that he wears with a chequered shirt

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He styles a black suit and a white shirt with a black tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

We love his dapper navy blue suit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He does airport fashion right in a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt and black pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He is the epitome of sophistication in this grey suit that he has styled with a maroon turtleneck

Image credits: Hallyutalk

For more updates on Hyun Bin, K-Dramas and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here