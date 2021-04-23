Best of Hyun Bin’s style moments April 23, 2021
Hyun Bin looks dapper in this dark grey double-breasted suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks so very handsome in this all-black look Image credits: Hallyutalk
The actor rocks yet another grey suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks elegant in this three-piece suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
Hyun Bin wears a classic black suit with a navy blue tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in this black suit that he wears with a chequered shirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
He styles a black suit and a white shirt with a black tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
We love his dapper navy blue suit Image credits: Hallyutalk
He does airport fashion right in a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt and black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He is the epitome of sophistication in this grey suit that he has styled with a maroon turtleneck Image credits: Hallyutalk
