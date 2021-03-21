Best of Ishaan Khatter’s casual style looks March 21, 2021
Ishaan looked breezy and cool in this white shirt and printed boxers as he posed in front of nature
Get ready to style your winter outfits like Ishaan by matching a blue denim with mustard jacket and black tinted shades
Ishaan looked super dapper in this navy ensemble paired with cool blue and white sneakers!
Khatter kept it casual and stylish in this blue t-shirt paired with printed boxers as he was headed towards the spa
Ishaan brought the easy and fresh vibes with himself in this red printed shirt accompanied by his Nike shoes
Ishaan perfectly carried this casual t-shirt matched with a plaid shirt look while posing for the camera!
In the mood to jam on a Bruno Mars number? Then you might as well look as cool as Ishaan in this printed shirt and a black fedora hat
Ishaan stole the spotlight in this soothing shirt paired with his eccentric eyewear style!
Ishaan looked breezy yet chic in this black t-shirt styled with a denim jean and white sneakers!
Flaunt your all-white co-ord set in style and confidence like Ishaan did in this outfit by Dior
