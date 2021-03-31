Best of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Indian diva looks March 31, 2021
We can’t take our eyes off this beautiful Bengali saree look of Jacqueline!
That colourful eye makeup glimmering on Fernandez’s face is all we want to practice accomplishing for the rest of the year!
One glance is not enough for Jacqueline’s divine back saree look accessorised with gold jewellery!
Jacqueline is all set to slay in this Manish Malhotra red saree and her long smooth hair!
She looks straight out of a fairytale in this Falguni and Shane Peacock sparkling lehenga and dazzling jewellery
Jacqueline sweeps us off our feet in this Anita Dongre lehenga and with her glowing smile!
The Race 3 fame looks lovely in this pastel blue floral print sharara in an orphanage
Fernandez looks radiant in this baby pink Falguni and Shane Peacock saree as she flaunts her therapeutic smile for the camera
How cute Jacqueline looks in this lehenga while wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!
For more on Jacqueline, fashion and beauty, head on to Pinkvilla