Best of Janhvi Kapoor’s vacation looks
For a brief stay in LA, Janhvi wore a black bodycon dress and a black blazer
Los Angeles street-style look
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
In NYC, she wore a colourful knit top, a pair of off-white pants and a matching coat
NYC park look
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
At a beach in Dubai, Janhvi was seen in a floral red-and-black bikini & a sarong
Beach look
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked cool in a brown top, denim shorts and a checkered head scarf
Desert safari
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi took the traditional route in a pink salwar kameez and a pair of jhumkas
Religious look
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The starlet looked pretty in a cropped black tee and tie-dye joggers
Casual fit
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She sizzled in a silver bikini set with sequins all over it
Island girl
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked lovely in a mint green dress with ruffle details and strappy sleeves
City dress
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She made our jaws drop in a leopard-printed bikini bottoms & a white bikini top
Beach wardrobe
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi yet again proved that she is the queen of fashionable vacation outfits!
By-the-pool look
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
