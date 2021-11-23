NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 23, 2021

Best of Janhvi Kapoor’s vacation looks

FASHION

For a brief stay in LA, Janhvi wore a black bodycon dress and a black blazer

Los Angeles street-style look

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

In NYC, she wore a colourful knit top, a pair of off-white pants and a matching coat

NYC park look

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

At a beach in Dubai, Janhvi was seen in a floral red-and-black bikini & a sarong

Beach look

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked cool in a brown top, denim shorts and a checkered head scarf

Desert safari

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Janhvi took the traditional route in a pink salwar kameez and a pair of jhumkas

Religious look

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The starlet looked pretty in a cropped black tee and tie-dye joggers

Casual fit

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

She sizzled in a silver bikini set with sequins all over it

Island girl

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked lovely in a mint green dress with ruffle details and strappy sleeves

City dress

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She made our jaws drop in a leopard-printed bikini bottoms & a white bikini top

Beach wardrobe

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi yet again proved that she is the queen of fashionable vacation outfits!

By-the-pool look

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

