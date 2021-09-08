sepptember 08, 2021

Best of Kajal Aggarwal’s ethnic looks

Simple yet extravagant with its embroidered floral details and an eye-grabbing blouse in matching shade, Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in this grey Arpita Mehta saree

Her bold look in a bright red saree by Manish Malhotra was teamed with a high neck sleeveless blouse giving her elegant look a sensuous style

Kajal was a floral wonder in her red and white Anarkali from Varun Bahl Couture that she donned for her wedding Satsang

Looking stunning as ever, the diva totally aced the lehenga style in this pastel-hued Anita Dongre creation

The diva’s Mehendi ceremony saw her looking vibrant in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra saree that was simple yet stunning

This emerald green sharara set from Arpita Mehta complimented her complexion and toned body very well

For Ganesh Chathurthi 2020, Kajal wore a dark pink ethnic suit by Anita Dongre and looked regal in it

Her style tip to look ravishing and fresh as a daisy in all ethnic looks is to flaunt a minimal makeup face with a sleek hairdo letting her outfit do all the talking

The diva totally rocked this pastel blue saree that featured ruffles. She elevated her style with a statement blouse that was dosed in mirror work

Bookmark this fuss-free look in white from Faabiiana for this festive season to look head to toe elegant like Kajal Aggarwal

We can’t get enough of her vibrant ethnic looks that simply robs our hearts with all its grace

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
