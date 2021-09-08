sepptember 08, 2021
Best of Kajal Aggarwal’s ethnic looks
Simple yet extravagant with its embroidered floral details and an eye-grabbing blouse in matching shade, Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in this grey Arpita Mehta saree
Her bold look in a bright red saree by Manish Malhotra was teamed with a high neck sleeveless blouse giving her elegant look a sensuous style
Kajal was a floral wonder in her red and white Anarkali from Varun Bahl Couture that she donned for her wedding Satsang
Looking stunning as ever, the diva totally aced the lehenga style in this pastel-hued Anita Dongre creation
The diva’s Mehendi ceremony saw her looking vibrant in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra saree that was simple yet stunning
This emerald green sharara set from Arpita Mehta complimented her complexion and toned body very well
For Ganesh Chathurthi 2020, Kajal wore a dark pink ethnic suit by Anita Dongre and looked regal in it
Her style tip to look ravishing and fresh as a daisy in all ethnic looks is to flaunt a minimal makeup face with a sleek hairdo letting her outfit do all the talking
The diva totally rocked this pastel blue saree that featured ruffles. She elevated her style with a statement blouse that was dosed in mirror work
Bookmark this fuss-free look in white from Faabiiana for this festive season to look head to toe elegant like Kajal Aggarwal
We can’t get enough of her vibrant ethnic looks that simply robs our hearts with all its grace
