  ethnic looks

BEST
OF

KANGANA RANAUT’S

October 27, 2020

We are in awe of this pastel lehenga look on Kangana embellished with pearls for her cousin’s wedding

Kangana gleamed in this gold Banarasi saree from Kashi along with her statement choker and ruby red lip hue

The actress stunned in this radiant blue saree by Raw Mango and her sleek hair bun

All eyes on Kangana as she wore this ravishing Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit along with her mother’s vintage earrings

Kangana amazed us all in this jaw-dropping saree and rose corset from MasabaxRhea collection by Masaba Gupta

The actress made heads turn in this gold saree look with her stylish bun for Manikarnika’s music launch

We are blinded by Kangana’s glow in this shimmering blue saree along with her minimalist and statement earrings

We are taking fashion notes from this ethereal look on Kangana as she wore a satin blue saree for her brother’s badhai

Kangana posed radiantly in this gorgeous ensemble by Ritu Kumar adorned with stunning golden jewellery

Kangana threw some vintage Bollywood vibes in this spectacular saree by Good Earth styled with her lustrous hair

To know more on Kangana, fashion and Bollywood, head on to Pinkvilla

 Click Here