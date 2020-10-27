ethnic looks
BEST
OF
KANGANA RANAUT’S October 27, 2020
We are in awe of this pastel lehenga look on Kangana embellished with pearls for her cousin’s wedding
Kangana gleamed in this gold Banarasi saree from Kashi along with her statement choker and ruby red lip hue
The actress stunned in this radiant blue saree by Raw Mango and her sleek hair bun
All eyes on Kangana as she wore this ravishing Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit along with her mother’s vintage earrings
Kangana amazed us all in this jaw-dropping saree and rose corset from MasabaxRhea collection by Masaba Gupta
The actress made heads turn in this gold saree look with her stylish bun for Manikarnika’s music launch
We are blinded by Kangana’s glow in this shimmering blue saree along with her minimalist and statement earrings
We are taking fashion notes from this ethereal look on Kangana as she wore a satin blue saree for her brother’s badhai
Kangana posed radiantly in this gorgeous ensemble by Ritu Kumar adorned with stunning golden jewellery
Kangana threw some vintage Bollywood vibes in this spectacular saree by Good Earth styled with her lustrous hair
To know more on Kangana, fashion and Bollywood, head on to Pinkvilla Click Here