Best of Kareena Kapoor’s
no makeup looks

January 12, 2021

Kareena looks fresh and raw in this beach selfie with toned natural skin and lush leaves in the background

We are blinded by Bebo’s radiance in this pink Kaftan and zero makeup visage

At least now we know how to pout correctly as Kareena makes one with her flawless lips complemented with no lip shade

Kareena is shining along with the sun in her blue Kaftan and pure beauty!

It is morning for us as we look at Bebo’s sunshine face and shimmering cheeks

Kareena looks adorable in this handmade pasta necklace by Taimur for her

Kareena’s natural looks while dressing up in fabulous Kaftans are never ending and we could not ask for more!

Bebo opts for a breezy look and a zero makeup face for her airport appearance. She looks trendy in a black coloured sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans and comfortable sports shoes

Kareena is all smiles in her Aviator sunglasses and a white tee while looking radiant in her no makeup look

Kareena’s eyebrows are on fleek as she poses in style for this lovely outdoor selfie!

