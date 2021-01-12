Best of Kareena Kapoor’s January 12, 2021
no makeup looks
Kareena looks fresh and raw in this beach selfie with toned natural skin and lush leaves in the background
We are blinded by Bebo’s radiance in this pink Kaftan and zero makeup visage
At least now we know how to pout correctly as Kareena makes one with her flawless lips complemented with no lip shade
Kareena is shining along with the sun in her blue Kaftan and pure beauty!
It is morning for us as we look at Bebo’s sunshine face and shimmering cheeks
Kareena looks adorable in this handmade pasta necklace by Taimur for her
Kareena’s natural looks while dressing up in fabulous Kaftans are never ending and we could not ask for more!
Bebo opts for a breezy look and a zero makeup face for her airport appearance. She looks trendy in a black coloured sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans and comfortable sports shoes
Kareena is all smiles in her Aviator sunglasses and a white tee while looking radiant in her no makeup look
Kareena’s eyebrows are on fleek as she poses in style for this lovely outdoor selfie!
For more on Kareena, Beauty and fashion, head on to Pinkvilla