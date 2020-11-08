BEST FESTIVE MAKEUP LOOK

Kriti Sanon’s

November 08, 2020




Kriti looked as fresh as lime in this outfit by Sukriti and Aakriti and her dreamy makeup look

We can’t take our eyes off of Kriti’s magnificent beauty look as she
 wore an Anita Dongre outfit and a fuschia coloured lip shade




The actress served a festive daywear makeup look with her kohl smudged eyes and nude lip hue

Sanon looked sensational in this
 smokey eye makeup look accessorised with a striking beautiful neck piece!

Kriti’s eye makeup gave us major
 beauty inspiration for the
approaching festive season!




We are definitely stealing this look flaunted by Kriti with a huge bindi and flawless matte makeup for a FESTIVE LOOK

The star looked elegant in this
 green outfit by Abraham & Thakore styled with loose braids
and green eyeshadow





She stunned in this boho look styled with wavy hair style!

Kriti looked breathtaking in
 this black outfit by
Rohit Bal and her
 stunning red lips





Ravishing in red! Kriti showed her Indian traditional style in this outfit by Anita Dongre along with a classy bun and a little red bindi

