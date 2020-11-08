BEST FESTIVE MAKEUP LOOK
Kriti Sanon’s November 08, 2020
Kriti looked as fresh as lime in this outfit by Sukriti and Aakriti and her dreamy makeup look
We can’t take our eyes off of Kriti’s magnificent beauty look as she
wore an Anita Dongre outfit and a fuschia coloured lip shade
The actress served a festive daywear makeup look with her kohl smudged eyes and nude lip hue
Sanon looked sensational in this
smokey eye makeup look accessorised with a striking beautiful neck piece!
Kriti’s eye makeup gave us major
beauty inspiration for the
approaching festive season!
We are definitely stealing this look flaunted by Kriti with a huge bindi and flawless matte makeup for a FESTIVE LOOK
The star looked elegant in this
green outfit by Abraham & Thakore styled with loose braids
and green eyeshadow
She stunned in this boho look styled with wavy hair style!
Kriti looked breathtaking in
this black outfit by
Rohit Bal and her
stunning red lips
Ravishing in red! Kriti showed her Indian traditional style in this outfit by Anita Dongre along with a classy bun and a little red bindi
