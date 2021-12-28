FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 28, 2021

Best lehenga looks of 2021

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Diwali look in a bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga was just stunning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Donning the floral print Arpita Mehta lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked all things fun and fab!

Image: Getty Images

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s Sooryavanshi promotional look in a red and yellow floral lehenga by Sabyasachi, styled by Ami Patel was also a hit!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

The evergreen star’s light green lehenga by Torani was just perfect. It was elegant, simple yet luxe and eye-grabbing

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Every time Janhvi Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra creation, the world stops and stares!

Image: Tanya Gharvi

The Pataudi princess looked like an angel in her pretty pink lehenga. And just like every other Manish Malhotra lehenga, this too had his signature sparkle

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Tara Sutaria’s ravishing look in a turquoise embroidered lehenga by designer Punit Balana was one of the best lehenga looks of the year

Tara Suataria

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Disha Patani who often dons casual sporty wear outfits and sultry bodycon numbers was a vision to the sore eyes in her Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Kriti Sanon was a stunning showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week 2021 in a red bridal lehenga

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For the second edition of FDCI X LFW, Mrunal Thakur played muse for JJ Valaya in a bridal maroon lehenga that featured golden metallic details and peacock designs on the skirt

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Couples who should tie the knot in 2022

Click Here