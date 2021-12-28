FASHION
DEC 28, 2021
Best lehenga looks of 2021
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s Diwali look in a bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga was just stunning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Donning the floral print Arpita Mehta lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked all things fun and fab!
Image: Getty Images
Katrina Kaif
Katrina’s Sooryavanshi promotional look in a red and yellow floral lehenga by Sabyasachi, styled by Ami Patel was also a hit!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
The evergreen star’s light green lehenga by Torani was just perfect. It was elegant, simple yet luxe and eye-grabbing
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Every time Janhvi Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra creation, the world stops and stares!
Image: Tanya Gharvi
The Pataudi princess looked like an angel in her pretty pink lehenga. And just like every other Manish Malhotra lehenga, this too had his signature sparkle
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Tara Sutaria’s ravishing look in a turquoise embroidered lehenga by designer Punit Balana was one of the best lehenga looks of the year
Tara Suataria
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Disha Patani who often dons casual sporty wear outfits and sultry bodycon numbers was a vision to the sore eyes in her Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Kriti Sanon was a stunning showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week 2021 in a red bridal lehenga
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked like a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For the second edition of FDCI X LFW, Mrunal Thakur played muse for JJ Valaya in a bridal maroon lehenga that featured golden metallic details and peacock designs on the skirt
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
