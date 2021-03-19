Looks Of Alia Bhatt
Best Lehenga March 19, 2021
For her best friend’s wedding in Jaipur, Alia Bhatt opted for a brick brown tulle lehenga with an embellished floral motif on it
For Diwali 2020, she decked up in a blush pink lehenga that featured a matching dupatta embroidered with a few words from the song ‘Ae Watan’ from Raazi
The Highway actress looked pretty in a pastel pink and green Manish Malhotra lehenga that she styled with a heavy maang tika
Going all-out in a bright head-to-toe look, Alia picked out a sunshine yellow Sabyasachi lehenga and looked absolutely radiant in it!
Putting her best ethnic look forward yet again, the diva chose a floral lehenga that came with a bright pink sequined blouse and a colourful floral pink skirt
For her friend’s mehendi ceremony, Alia opted for a yellow and icy blue organza lehenga set designed by Anita Dongre
She stole the show in a fluorescent green lehenga that featured a modest half-sleeve blouse and a voluminous skirt with intricate embroidery work on it
For the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Alia chose to wear a blue and white floral lehenga with a pair of statement earrings
Showing us how to do the all-black ethnic look right, she wore a sleeveless black choli, a floral embroidered lehenga and a black stripe dupatta
For the engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia upped the bling quotient in a sparkly golden lehenga and gold chandbalis
We are also a fan of this grey Kresha Bajaj creation that featured shimmery embellishments on it
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla