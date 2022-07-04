Heading 3
Best lehenga looks of Kiara Advani
Neenaz Akhtar
july 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Festive, decorated, and girly, Kiara’s stunning ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga embellished with mirror-work left us in awe of her beauty!
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
Leaving us impressed with one of the most beautiful lehenga looks of the season, Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection.
Desi Kudi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Decked up in an Anita Dongre lehenga bearing colourful motifs and subtle embellishments. Kiara looks ready to slay!
Summer-ready In Florals
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked like she is ready to slay a grand wedding look in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments.
Grand Festive Look
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star made a stunning case for ethnic wear as she opted for a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta.
Pretty In Pink
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Teaching us a thing or two about modern desi styles, she put her elegant foot forward in a chevron-print lehenga set from the label JJ Valaya.
Elegance Redefined
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Making a striking case for an all-black ensemble, Kiara looked stunning in a black lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi.
Beauty In Black
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
For a wedding reception, she went all-out in an embellished pastel pink and blue lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.
Pastel Love
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She aced a fuss-free wedding look by sporting a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had pops of bright hues in pink and yellow.
Contemporary Touch
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
For her debut at the India Couture Week 2018, she wore a pastel green floral lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika.
Diva Vibes
