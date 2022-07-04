Heading 3

Best lehenga looks of Kiara Advani 

Neenaz Akhtar

july 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Festive, decorated, and girly, Kiara’s stunning ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga embellished with mirror-work left us in awe of her beauty!

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

Leaving us impressed with one of the most beautiful lehenga looks of the season, Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection.

Desi Kudi

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Decked up in an Anita Dongre lehenga bearing colourful motifs and subtle embellishments. Kiara looks ready to slay!

Summer-ready In Florals

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked like she is ready to slay a grand wedding look in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments.

Grand Festive Look

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star made a stunning case for ethnic wear as she opted for a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Teaching us a thing or two about modern desi styles, she put her elegant foot forward in a chevron-print lehenga set from the label JJ Valaya.

Elegance Redefined

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Making a striking case for an all-black ensemble, Kiara looked stunning in a black lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi.

Beauty In Black

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

For a wedding reception, she went all-out in an embellished pastel pink and blue lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

Pastel Love

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She aced a fuss-free wedding look by sporting a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had pops of bright hues in pink and yellow.

Contemporary Touch

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

For her debut at the India Couture Week 2018, she wore a pastel green floral lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika.

Diva Vibes

