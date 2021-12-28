Best lehenga looks that left us gasping
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 28, 2021
Sara Ali Khan in Mayyur Girotra
Sara Ali Khan gave us one of the most impressive lehenga looks of the year in a stunning embroidered lehenga set by Mayyur Girotra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra
Alia’s Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with intricate chikankari work and an unusual upside-down style blouse is also a hot favourite!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Katrina Kaif’s bridal lehenga
Katrina’s classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga with a custom-made veil is undoubtedly one of the best bridal lehenga looks of the year!
Image: Sabyasachi Instagram
Kiara Advani in Arpita Mehta
Kiara wore a classic pink organza lehenga, replete with mirror hand embroidery and cowrie shells, and left us gasping at her beauty!
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kangana Ranaut in JJ Valaya
Kangana Ranaut wore a grand JJ Valaya lehenga at the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and clearly made it to our list!
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Ananya Panday made a strong case for millennial style lehenga in a black set featuring a bralette-style blouse and a high-waist skirt
Ananya Panday in Shivan & Narresh
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Shilpa showed us how to rock florals and velvet at one go. Case in point, her floral velvet lehenga had us hooked!
Shilpa Shetty in Kshitij Jalori
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Tara Sutaria also gave us a pretty lehenga to swoon over, this year. Her multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga is top-notch!
Tara Sutaria in Ritu Kumar
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Kapoor wore a lehenga that we couldn’t get enough of! Her strappy back golden blouse paired with a voluminous yellow skirt and matching dupatta is gorgeous!
Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta Khushi
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Disha Patani wore a romantic pastel-hued lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Udaipur and left us in awe of her stunning desi look!
Disha Patani in Falguni & Shane Peacock
Image: Disha Patani instagram
