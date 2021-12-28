Best lehenga looks that left us gasping

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 28, 2021

Sara Ali Khan in Mayyur Girotra

 Sara Ali Khan gave us one of the most impressive lehenga looks of the year in a stunning embroidered lehenga set by Mayyur Girotra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

Alia’s Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with intricate chikankari work and an unusual upside-down style blouse is also a hot favourite!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Katrina Kaif’s bridal lehenga

Katrina’s classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga with a custom-made veil is undoubtedly one of the best bridal lehenga looks of the year!

Image: Sabyasachi Instagram

Kiara Advani in Arpita Mehta

Kiara wore a classic pink organza lehenga, replete with mirror hand embroidery and cowrie shells, and left us gasping at her beauty!

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kangana Ranaut in JJ Valaya

Kangana Ranaut wore a grand JJ Valaya lehenga at the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and clearly made it to our list! 

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Ananya Panday made a strong case for millennial style lehenga in a black set featuring a bralette-style blouse and a high-waist skirt

Ananya Panday in Shivan & Narresh

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Shilpa showed us how to rock florals and velvet at one go. Case in point, her floral velvet lehenga had us hooked!

Shilpa Shetty in Kshitij Jalori

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Tara Sutaria also gave us a pretty lehenga to swoon over, this year. Her multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga is top-notch!

Tara Sutaria in Ritu Kumar

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Kapoor wore a lehenga that we couldn’t get enough of! Her strappy back golden blouse paired with a voluminous yellow skirt and matching dupatta is gorgeous! 

Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta Khushi

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Disha Patani wore a romantic pastel-hued lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Udaipur and left us in awe of her stunning desi look!

Disha Patani in Falguni & Shane Peacock

Image: Disha Patani instagram

