NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 19, 2021
Best looks of Alaya F in a crop top
FASHION
Keeping things flirty yet playful, Alaya wore her denim shorts with a trendy tie-dye crop top and gave us a peek at her chiselled abs!
Tie-dye crop top
Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram
For a coordinated denim-on-denim look, the young actress picked out a denim zip-up cropped top and topped it off with a denim skirt and a matching jacket
Zip-up crop top
Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram
While out and about in the city, Alaya kept things party-ready in a black off-the-shoulder crop top with balloon sleeves for an extra amount of oomph!
Off-shoulder crop top
Credits: Pinkvilla
And during a casual tour in the city, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress gave us a glimpse of her slender frame in black sweatshirt that was cropped at the midriff
Cropped sweatshirt
Credits: Pinkvilla
For a pretty outdoor look, Alaya picked out her favourite floral crop top with gathered details and styled it with a pair of cropped white pants and FILA sneakers
Floral crop top
Credits: Pinkvilla
And the fact that she has a crop top for every occasion proves that she does like this silhouette better than any other!
Halter-neck crop top
Credits: Pinkvilla
For the release of the music video ‘Aaj Sajeya’, Alaya picked out a cropped golden blouse, a matching cropped jacket and a high-waisted skirt in shades of blue and green
Cropped blouse
Credits: Alaya F instagram
For an edgy coordinated look, she picked out a strapless crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted pants
Strapless crop top
Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram
She rocked an all-black outfit that featured a black crop top with frilled sleeves and black high-waisted pants
Crop top with frilled sleeves
Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram
