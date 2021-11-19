NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 19, 2021

Best looks of Alaya F in a crop top

FASHION

Keeping things flirty yet playful, Alaya wore her denim shorts with a trendy tie-dye crop top and gave us a peek at her chiselled abs!

Tie-dye crop top

Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram

For a coordinated denim-on-denim look, the young actress picked out a denim zip-up cropped top and topped it off with a denim skirt and a matching jacket

Zip-up crop top

Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram

While out and about in the city, Alaya kept things party-ready in a black off-the-shoulder crop top with balloon sleeves for an extra amount of oomph!

Off-shoulder crop top

Credits: Pinkvilla 

And during a casual tour in the city, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress gave us a glimpse of her slender frame in black sweatshirt that was cropped at the midriff

Cropped sweatshirt

Credits: Pinkvilla 

For a pretty outdoor look, Alaya picked out her favourite floral crop top with gathered details and styled it with a pair of cropped white pants and FILA sneakers

Floral crop top

Credits: Pinkvilla 

And the fact that she has a crop top for every occasion proves that she does like this silhouette better than any other!

Halter-neck crop top

Credits: Pinkvilla

For the release of the music video ‘Aaj Sajeya’, Alaya picked out a cropped golden blouse, a matching cropped jacket and a high-waisted skirt in shades of blue and green

Cropped blouse

Credits: Alaya F instagram

For an edgy coordinated look, she picked out a strapless crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted pants

Strapless crop top

Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram

She rocked an all-black outfit that featured a black crop top with frilled sleeves and black high-waisted pants

Crop top with frilled sleeves

Credits: Sanam Ratansi instagram

