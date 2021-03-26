Best Looks March 26, 2021
Of Celebs In Blazer
Dresses
Ananya Panday in this twin Ulyana Sergeenko nude crop jacket with leather détail is a slayer!
Keeping things interesting, Ananya styled this metallic blazer dress with a pair of mustard sneakers
Yami Gautam looked stunning in this printed asymmetrical blazer dress. A pair of suede brown heels completed her look
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up the heat in this shiny brown blazer dress. Brick-red lips and smokey eyes accentuated her look further
Tara Sutaria sported a pristine white blazer dress and showed us how it’s done!
Alia Bhatt in this pristine white blazer dress by Retrofête surely knows how to keep things classy yet sensuous!
Alia in this multi-coloured checkered blazer dress looks like she is leading the trend and we are a fan already!
Pooja Hegde in this embroidered overlapped blazer is everything gorgeous! We love how she colour-blocked her outfit with tangerine strappy heels
Kiara Advani in this bespoke white blazer featuring a tasselled hemline wowed us with her impeccable style sense
This Shahin Mannan blazer dress on Alaya F looks crisp as hell and we can’t get enough of it!
