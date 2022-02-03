Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 03, 2022

Best looks of celebs in a leather skirt 

Ananya Panday

For the promotion of Gehraiyaan, Ananya stepped out in a bottle green leather skirt with ruffle detail and a floral corset top

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Alia looked snazzy in a blue leather skirt with zipper detail and a sparkly cropped jacket

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram

Alia Bhatt

Madan looked chic in a peppy orange bodysuit and a midi leather skirt in a bright red shade

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Radhika Madan

Shilpa styled her maroon ribbed crop top with a ruched midi leather skirt in brown

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a shiny red leather wrap pencil skirt and a red silk blouse

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Gigi made a strong case for leather skirts as she styled her cropped black turtleneck sweater with a mini black number

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

For a red carpet event, Angelina wore a black leather skirt with an elegant white silk shirt

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Parineeti wore her dark blue blouse with a black leather skirt with a high-low hemline and kept things different

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Vaani kept things stylish in a black leather pencil skirt and a full-sleeve mustard blouse

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Katrina brought the retro vibes in a polka dot shirt and a yellow mini leather skirt

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Katrina Kaif

