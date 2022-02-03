Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 03, 2022
Best looks of celebs in a leather skirt
Ananya Panday
For the promotion of Gehraiyaan, Ananya stepped out in a bottle green leather skirt with ruffle detail and a floral corset top
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Alia looked snazzy in a blue leather skirt with zipper detail and a sparkly cropped jacket
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram
Alia Bhatt
Madan looked chic in a peppy orange bodysuit and a midi leather skirt in a bright red shade
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Radhika Madan
Shilpa styled her maroon ribbed crop top with a ruched midi leather skirt in brown
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a shiny red leather wrap pencil skirt and a red silk blouse
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Gigi made a strong case for leather skirts as she styled her cropped black turtleneck sweater with a mini black number
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
For a red carpet event, Angelina wore a black leather skirt with an elegant white silk shirt
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Parineeti wore her dark blue blouse with a black leather skirt with a high-low hemline and kept things different
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Vaani kept things stylish in a black leather pencil skirt and a full-sleeve mustard blouse
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Vaani Kapoor
Katrina brought the retro vibes in a polka dot shirt and a yellow mini leather skirt
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Katrina Kaif
