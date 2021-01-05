Best Looks of
Deepika Padukone

January 05, 2021

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in this pink and white floral co-ord set

She is the epitome of elegance in this black suit by Balmain

She experiments with stripes in this blue top paired with a brown skirt. She has completed the look with a white and blue striped blazer

Deepika struts around the city in a white shirt that she has worn with black cycling shorts. She has completed the look by adding a blue denim jacket
She shines in this Purple gown by Alex Perry

Deepika wears a simple outfit of jeans and a black t-shirt with a statement yellow belt

The Padmaavat actress paints the town red in this stylish red dress

DP looks like a vision in this bespoke gown by Gaurav Gupta

Deepika gives us fashion goals in this black ruffled top and sequinned grey trousers

The star shows us how to nail the airport look in this bright yellow Nike tracksuit

She rocks the traditional look in this white net saree by Sabyasachi

