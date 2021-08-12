Best looks of Divas in leather pants
august 12
2021
Let’s start with OG fashion queen Deepika Padukone who served us with two superb looks in different pairs of leather pants. First, these high-waisted dark green bottoms stole the show
And then she took things a notch higher by pairing her cropped Proenza Schouler leather pants with a high-neck leather top
Next up, we have Alia Bhatt who kept things casual yet eye-catching in a pair of leather joggers and a casual white crop top
The young fashionista Khushi Kapoor showed us how to bring the Y2K trend back in shiny faux leather pants by H&M and a black strappy top
For a party-ready look, Ananya Panday gave us ample cues on how to keep things sultry yet formal. She chose to style her belted leather pants with a bralette and a sheer high-neck top
Shraddha Kapoor took things to a whole new level by opting for an all-black leather look. She wore her patent leather joggers with a one-shoulder blouse
Malaika Arora sported an unusual black look that was made to grab all eyeballs! Her cigarette leather shorts were matched with a full-sleeved black jacket and a nude lace corset
Malaika also showed us an easy way to style faux leather jeggings. A breezy white shirt and white sneakers were her staple options for this look
Following suit is bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan who added colours to her look by pairing her shiny leggings with a multicoloured striped tee
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing in burgundy culottes and a matching cape-sleeve style blouse
Anushka Sharma may prefer to keep things casual and simple but once in a while she likes to dip her foot in the trend. She wore her black leggings with a grey tee for her airport look
