Best looks of divas July 16, 2021
in a sports bra
First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who picked out a simple white bra and matched it with her sunset yellow casual shorts to spend an evening by the sea
Later, she shuffled the colour combo and paired a criss-cross back muted orange sports bra with a white drawstring gym shorts
Following suit is workout buddy Sara Ali Khan who opted for a pair of ripped denim shorts, a halter-neck zip-up neon sports bra and a cropped tee to chill in!
Feeling lazy but make it stylish! Kriti Sanon paired her quirky-print trousers with a basic black sports bra and sporty white sneakers
Kiara Advani took things a notch higher by pairing her lehenga skirt with a black sports bra that doubled up as a choli for a desi look
Ananya Panday showed us an edgy way to wear a casual sports bra at the beach. She opted for a one-shoulder black number and matched it with a pleated skirt
Disha Patani sure knows her way around the sporty number and we have enough proof of it! First, she wore a chocolate brown ribbed sports bra with a pair of regular fit denims
And then she rocked a casual black sports bra with denim shorts. An olive green shirt tied around her waist added extra sportiness to her look
For her day out in the city, she chose to team a white sports bra with a baby-pink arm warmer and pink camouflage cargo trousers
Giving an edge to power dressing, Alia Bhatt wore a plunging-neck black sports bra with a statement-making abstract print blazer by Prabal Gurung
Malaika Arora showed us how to keep things party-ready in a simple black sports bra and a shimmery sequin skirt
And lastly, we have Nora Fatehi who made a strong case for monotone co-ords in a bright red sports bra and matching leggings. She completed her look with a black sporty jacket
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla