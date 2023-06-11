pinkvilla
Best looks from Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding
Image : Pinkvilla
Sonnalli got married to her longtime boyfriend Asesh L Sajnani in an intimate ceremony on 7th July 2023
Sonnalli Seygall
Image : Sonnalli Seygall’s Instagram
The Bridal Fit
Sonnalli opted for a modern and sophisticated look in a baby pink saree with combination of zari work and floral motifs
Image : Pinkvilla
Mandira opted for a light beige layered lehenga with a long jacket
Mandira Bedi
Image : Pinkvilla
Riddhima looked stunning in the ivory ensemble with sleek hair and silver earrings
Riddhima Pandit
Image : Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram
Sumona donned a white suit with intricate embroidery and dangling earrings
Sumona Chakravarti
Image : Pinkvilla’s Instagram
Kartik opted for a simple look in white kurta and denim jeans and paired it with sunglasses
Kartik Aaryan
Image : Pinkvilla
Shama Sikander
Shama opted for white anarkali with embroidered borders and classic chic dupatta paired with choker neck piece
Image : Pinkvilla
Shenaz stunned in a simple white kurta with embroidered dupatta
Shenaz Treasurywala
Image : Pinkvilla
Raai Laksmi looked ethereal in the ovary lehenga and added drama with the mangtika
Raai Lakshmi
Image : Pinkvilla
Chahat Khanna looked stylish in the cream sharara set flaunting her mehendi
Chahat Khanna
