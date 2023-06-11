Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2023

Best looks from Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding

Image : Pinkvilla

Sonnalli got married to her longtime boyfriend Asesh L Sajnani in an intimate ceremony on 7th July 2023

Sonnalli Seygall

Image : Sonnalli Seygall’s Instagram

The Bridal Fit

Sonnalli opted for a modern and sophisticated look in a baby pink saree with combination of zari work and floral motifs 

Image : Pinkvilla

Mandira opted for a light beige layered lehenga with a long jacket

Mandira Bedi

Image : Pinkvilla

Riddhima looked stunning in the ivory ensemble with sleek hair and silver earrings

Riddhima Pandit

Image : Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram

Sumona donned a white suit with intricate embroidery and dangling earrings

Sumona Chakravarti

Image : Pinkvilla’s Instagram

Kartik opted for a simple look in white kurta and denim jeans and paired it with sunglasses

Kartik Aaryan

Image : Pinkvilla

Shama Sikander

Shama opted for white anarkali with embroidered borders and classic chic dupatta paired with choker neck piece

Image : Pinkvilla

Shenaz stunned in a simple white kurta with  embroidered dupatta

Shenaz Treasurywala

Image : Pinkvilla

Raai Laksmi looked ethereal in the ovary lehenga and added drama with the mangtika

Raai Lakshmi

Image : Pinkvilla

Chahat Khanna looked stylish in the cream sharara set flaunting her mehendi

Chahat Khanna

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here