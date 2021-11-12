Nov 12, 2021

Best looks of divas in a sweater 

Author: Neenaz

The millennial star kid channelled her inner flower power in a purple-pink tie-dye sweater that was fastened in the front with big safety pins

Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z fashionista kept things classic in a grey oversized pullover and a mini pleated white skirt

Khushi Kapoor

Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Elder sister Janhvi took the laid-back route by opting for a one-shoulder pastel sweater that gave a peek at her black bralette underneath

Janhvi Kapoor

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Always the one to serve us with major winter fashion goals, Sara rocked a bright green turtleneck during her trip to Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan

Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

To attend a Lakers game, fashionista Sonam Kapoor was dolled up in a blue outfit and a red sweater from Bhaane

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Deepika aced two relaxed looks in two different sweaters. First, she picked out a slouchy cut Balenciaga sweater and straight cut jeans for a chic look

Deepika Padukone

Credits: Pinkvilla

And then she wore a blush pink turtleneck sweater with matching pants for a stylish monotone look

Deepika Padukone

Credits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Kriti aced a vibrant look in a rolled-up sleeve bright orange sweater that she paired with ripped blue jeans

Kriti Sanon

Credits: PINKVILLA

Priyanka Chopra made a strong case for a bright-hued sweater by picking out a burgundy top with black button details along the neckline

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credits: Getty Images

For a chic fall look, she had styled her tan turtleneck sweater with a red leather ruffle skirt

Credits: getty images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sticking to her favourite shade, Katrina aced the winter look in a black high-neck sweater, black pants and black boots

Credits: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

