Nov 12, 2021
Fashion
Best looks of divas in a sweater
Author: Neenaz
The millennial star kid channelled her inner flower power in a purple-pink tie-dye sweater that was fastened in the front with big safety pinsCredits: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Gen-Z fashionista kept things classic in a grey oversized pullover and a mini pleated white skirt
Khushi KapoorCredits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Elder sister Janhvi took the laid-back route by opting for a one-shoulder pastel sweater that gave a peek at her black bralette underneath
Janhvi KapoorCredits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Always the one to serve us with major winter fashion goals, Sara rocked a bright green turtleneck during her trip to Kedarnath
Sara Ali KhanCredits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
To attend a Lakers game, fashionista Sonam Kapoor was dolled up in a blue outfit and a red sweater from Bhaane
Sonam Kapoor AhujaCredits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Deepika aced two relaxed looks in two different sweaters. First, she picked out a slouchy cut Balenciaga sweater and straight cut jeans for a chic look
Deepika PadukoneCredits: Pinkvilla
And then she wore a blush pink turtleneck sweater with matching pants for a stylish monotone look
Deepika PadukoneCredits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Kriti aced a vibrant look in a rolled-up sleeve bright orange sweater that she paired with ripped blue jeans
Kriti SanonCredits: PINKVILLA
Priyanka Chopra made a strong case for a bright-hued sweater by picking out a burgundy top with black button details along the neckline
Priyanka Chopra JonasCredits: Getty Images
For a chic fall look, she had styled her tan turtleneck sweater with a red leather ruffle skirtCredits: getty images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Sticking to her favourite shade, Katrina aced the winter look in a black high-neck sweater, black pants and black bootsCredits: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Finest works of Alia Bhatt