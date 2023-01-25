Best looks of Mira Kapoor
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 25, 2023
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She upped her glam quotient in this black organza saree
Beauty in black
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
The co-ord set worn by Mira is a lesson on doing casual dressing right
Chic in casual
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked drop dead gorgeous in this short ruffle dress
Ruffled dream
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked fabulous in this polka-dotted dress
Playing with polka dots
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
This saree look of Mira remains our all time favourite
Saree, not sorry!
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked elegant in this white lehenga
Enticing in lehenga
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
This black blingy dress looked scintillating on Mira
Glamour lady
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
The yellow separates are equal parts trendy and elegant
Yellow mellow
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked breathtaking in this black one-shoulder jumpsuit
One-shoulder jumpsuit
