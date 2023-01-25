Heading 3

Best looks of Mira Kapoor

JAN 25, 2023

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She upped her glam quotient in this black organza saree

Beauty in black

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The co-ord set worn by Mira is a lesson on doing casual dressing right

Chic in casual

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked drop dead gorgeous in this short ruffle dress

Ruffled dream

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked fabulous in this polka-dotted dress

Playing with polka dots

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

This saree look of Mira remains our all time favourite

Saree, not sorry!

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked elegant in this white lehenga

Enticing in lehenga

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

This black blingy dress looked scintillating on Mira

Glamour lady

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The yellow separates are equal parts trendy and elegant

Yellow mellow

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked breathtaking in this black one-shoulder jumpsuit

One-shoulder jumpsuit

