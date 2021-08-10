Best looks of Saif and Kareena together
august 10, 2021
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly one of the most stylish couples in the Bollywood industry
Even though their fashion choices may not always be similar, their individual style statements are enough to steal the show!
During their day out in the city, the actors stick to their comfort zones and yet manage to look good together
At the airport, Kareena likes to keep things comfy in black pants and a Gucci shirt while Saif loves a put-together look in dapper pants and a formal shirt
When it comes to making a spectacular fashion statement together, Saif and Kareena do not hesitate to put their best foot forward!
And when they are twinning in jeans, they make us go all heart-eyes!
Rocking the classic combination of black and white in their own signature way, the royal couple are well versed with all trends
Always impeccably dressed for the occasion, Saif and Kareena love to make a powerful style statement whenever possible
Power dressing is just another way for the couple to flaunt their excellent taste in fashion!
The Begum and Nawab of Bollywood portray the culture they have embraced, meanwhile telling the world what sets them apart from other fashionably-dressed couples!
