Best looks from Aug 24, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor's closet
Donning a dual-toned Manish Malhotra number, Shanaya Kapoor proves that she can pull off ethnic looks as effortlessly as her modern outfits
Her chrome yellow summery co-ord set featured a front tie detail and zebra caricatures along with subtle floral prints
Proving that she is way ahead of trends, her street style look in torn jeans and a micro mini crop top with a asymmetric hemline was a Gen Z hit!
Shanaya loves her minimal looks and always finds a way to add a sensuous touch to her glam avatar
The diva’s college-girl look in glam style featured the trendiest fashion elements of the season including a cropped coloured jacket, a white tube top and flared cut jeans
Ain’t nobody like Shanaya to pull off this larger than life hat and sheer white risque outfit
Her monochrome look pairing a houndstooth blazer with a black swimsuit is proof that Shanaya’s fashion game is unique and trendy
Shanya sported a sequin embellished pink swimsuit and the BTS of her photoshoot set the Internet on fire
The stunning diva’s mini dress collection features a lot of floral numbers and this Victorian styled one has our hearts
Her date night ready look in a sultry red satin slip dress featured a cowl neck and looked romantic and stunning
