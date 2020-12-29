Best looks of Xmas 2020 December 29, 2020
Katrina Kaif made Christmas look glamorous as she shared a gorgeous selfie with a friend
Tara Sutaria looks simple yet stylish in this white maxi dress that she completed with a Chanel bag
Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses to go ethnic for this Christmas as she donned a green salwar kameez
Ananya Panday rings in Christmas in a cute Only India sweatshirt and denim
Soha Ali Khan looks so pretty in this red dress
Alia Bhatt was a ball of sunshine as she twinned with her sister in black!
Ranveer Singh rocks his usual quirky style in this red suit that he has teamed up with a plaid red bucket hat
Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in this light blue shirt
Alia Bhatt is Christmas ready in this green Summer somewhere dress
Karisma Kapoor looks cute in a green sequined top and a black skirt. Don’t miss her quirky reindeer hat
Ranbir Kapoor looks stylish as always as he gets spotted wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans
Diana Penty’s Christmas was all about keeping things fun and cosy
Jacqueline Fernandez chose to keep things classic and vintage with this polka dot wonder!
