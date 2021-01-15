Best of Malaika Arora’s gym looks January 15, 2021
Malaika looks super fit in these navy blue shorts and a matching t-shirt. She has completed her look with white Reebok flip flops
She looks fresh in printed leggings, a grey tank top, and a matching sports bra
The beauty shows off her toned body in this nude pink outfit
She is stunning in this body fit sports top and matching leggings by Reebok x Victoria Beckham
She looks super stylish in a snake print sports bra and high waisted leggings
The diva is workout ready in this Reebok sports bra and printed leggings
The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl flaunts her toned abs in this stylish pink sports bra by Reebok and matching loose pants
Malaika looks striking in a bright orange sports bra and leggings
She oozes oomph in this all-white gym look
The fitness enthusiast takes her gym looks up a notch in this black vest and neon pants. Don’t miss out on her silver fanny pack!
The B-town beauty is fashion goals in this neon crop top and black shorts
She is snapped post-workout in a white knotted tee and printed shorts
