Best Menswear Looks of 2020

January 01, 2021

Ranveer Singh flaunts his signature quirky style as he pairs striped pyjamas with a white tee and a denim jacket. Only he could have pulled off this look

Ishaan Khatter brings his good boy charm in this white tee that has been paired with a plaid jacket and grey jeans

Aditya Roy Kapoor looks stylish in this green hoodie from Drew House and black cargo pants

Abhishek Bachchan brings comfort in this casual blue suit from Osman Abdul Razak and matches it with a printed shirt

Saif Ali Khan looks like royalty in this olive green suit
Siddhant Chaturvedi charms us in this grey plaid suit from Sahil Aneja

Sidharth Malhotra wins our hearts in this navy blue dotted suit from Gucci

Varun Dhawan brings the bling in this sequinned jacket and matching kurta pyjama from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in this heavily bordered black Kurta Pyjama

Kartik Aaryan looks effortlessly stylish in a navy blue Balmain tee and blue denim

Ayushmann Khurrana puts a stylish spin on the classic black suit by wearing a blingy jacket as the blazer

Vicky Kaushal ups the style quotient by experimenting with a white and blue tee. He has paired this unusual tee with navy blue joggers

For more updates on fashion,
style and Bollywood,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here