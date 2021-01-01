Best Menswear Looks of 2020 January 01, 2021
Ranveer Singh flaunts his signature quirky style as he pairs striped pyjamas with a white tee and a denim jacket. Only he could have pulled off this look
Ishaan Khatter brings his good boy charm in this white tee that has been paired with a plaid jacket and grey jeans
Aditya Roy Kapoor looks stylish in this green hoodie from Drew House and black cargo pants
Abhishek Bachchan brings comfort in this casual blue suit from Osman Abdul Razak and matches it with a printed shirt
Saif Ali Khan looks like royalty in this olive green suit
Siddhant Chaturvedi charms us in this grey plaid suit from Sahil Aneja
Sidharth Malhotra wins our hearts in this navy blue dotted suit from Gucci
Varun Dhawan brings the bling in this sequinned jacket and matching kurta pyjama from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in this heavily bordered black Kurta Pyjama
Kartik Aaryan looks effortlessly stylish in a navy blue Balmain tee and blue denim
Ayushmann Khurrana puts a stylish spin on the classic black suit by wearing a blingy jacket as the blazer
Vicky Kaushal ups the style quotient by experimenting with a white and blue tee. He has paired this unusual tee with navy blue joggers
