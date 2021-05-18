Looks Of Celebs
Best Monotone Lehenga May 18, 2021
First up, we have this lovely cocktail lehenga that Kiara Advani wore with utmost grace. The shimmering number came with an embellished black lehenga and a matching blouse
Next, we have Katrina Kaif’s classic red lehenga that she picked out for the Diwali festivities. The lehenga came with contrasting gold embellishments along its hem
Acing the desi look in her own fashionable avatar, Alia Bhatt’s affair with monotone lehengas is no secret. This sunshine yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi is one of our favourites
And then she had picked out a bright fluorescent green lehenga for the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Kriti Sanon sported the ethnic look in a contemporary beaded lehenga by Zara Umrigar. The tone-on-tone green lehenga featured heavy embellishments
Talking about embellished lehengas, we cannot miss out on Sonakshi Sinha’s midnight blue Falguni and Shane Peacock creation
Making a strong case for the shade, Sonam Kapoor opted for a Jayanti Reddy purple lehenga with elaborate zardozi work on the skirt and sleeves of the blouse
Moving on to the softer tones, we have this subtle gold number by Manish Malhotra that Tara Sutaria pulled off with superior ease
Kiara Advani opted for a sequinned blush pink lehenga that came with a high-neck full-sleeved blouse and an embellished lehenga skirt
We cannot finish the list without the mention of Bebo’s mint blue monotone lehenga that has our heart!
