Best Monotone Lehenga

May 18, 2021

First up, we have this lovely cocktail lehenga that Kiara Advani wore with utmost grace. The shimmering number came with an embellished black lehenga and a matching blouse

Next, we have Katrina Kaif’s classic red lehenga that she picked out for the Diwali festivities. The lehenga came with contrasting gold embellishments along its hem

Acing the desi look in her own fashionable avatar, Alia Bhatt’s affair with monotone lehengas is no secret. This sunshine yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi is one of our favourites

And then she had picked out a bright fluorescent green lehenga for the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Kriti Sanon sported the ethnic look in a contemporary beaded lehenga by Zara Umrigar. The tone-on-tone green lehenga featured heavy embellishments
Talking about embellished lehengas, we cannot miss out on Sonakshi Sinha’s midnight blue Falguni and Shane Peacock creation

Making a strong case for the shade, Sonam Kapoor opted for a Jayanti Reddy purple lehenga with elaborate zardozi work on the skirt and sleeves of the blouse

Moving on to the softer tones, we have this subtle gold number by Manish Malhotra that Tara Sutaria pulled off with superior ease

Kiara Advani opted for a sequinned blush pink lehenga that came with a high-neck full-sleeved blouse and an embellished lehenga skirt

We cannot finish the list without the mention of Bebo’s mint blue monotone lehenga that has our heart!

