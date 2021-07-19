Dhupia’s trendy styles

Best of Neha

July
19, 2021

Neha Dhupia rocked a black kaftan looking head to toe perfect and elevated her style with quirky accessories

She picked a colourful printed dress to make her Maldivian vacay everything fun and fab

Neha’s blush pink dress with ruffles that diagonally extended to her sleeves was a show-stopping number from Gauri and Nainika

Her printed kaftan from Rajdeep Ranawat bore multi-coloured floral details and is a winning choice for any mom-to-be to stay cosy in offbeat style

Twirling in a bright orange Victorian shirt dress and skirt, neha looked every bit happy

The diva’s monochromatic look in a violet designer number by ohaila khan featured a dramatic cape with sequin details and ruffles on the front

Her easy-breezy look in a geometric printed red mini dress from Rajdeep Ranawat is a must-have in everyone’s vacation wardrobe

She wore her boss lady look teaming a printed yellow pantsuit with an olive green tee and looked stunning as ever

Proving that she is a true fan of breezy dramatic looks, the diva looked ravishing in the flowy red dress that she teamed with a beige printed blazer

Her ultra-glam look in an offbeat neon gown featuring an oversized front knot made our hearts skip a beat

Neha sported a trendy burgundy sequin jacket teamed with satin flared pants in the same hue and looked top-notch classy in her powerful style

