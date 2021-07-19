Dhupia’s trendy styles
Neha Dhupia rocked a black kaftan looking head to toe perfect and elevated her style with quirky accessories
She picked a colourful printed dress to make her Maldivian vacay everything fun and fab
Neha’s blush pink dress with ruffles that diagonally extended to her sleeves was a show-stopping number from Gauri and Nainika
Her printed kaftan from Rajdeep Ranawat bore multi-coloured floral details and is a winning choice for any mom-to-be to stay cosy in offbeat style
Twirling in a bright orange Victorian shirt dress and skirt, neha looked every bit happy
The diva’s monochromatic look in a violet designer number by ohaila khan featured a dramatic cape with sequin details and ruffles on the front
Her easy-breezy look in a geometric printed red mini dress from Rajdeep Ranawat is a must-have in everyone’s vacation wardrobe
She wore her boss lady look teaming a printed yellow pantsuit with an olive green tee and looked stunning as ever
Proving that she is a true fan of breezy dramatic looks, the diva looked ravishing in the flowy red dress that she teamed with a beige printed blazer
Her ultra-glam look in an offbeat neon gown featuring an oversized front knot made our hearts skip a beat
Neha sported a trendy burgundy sequin jacket teamed with satin flared pants in the same hue and looked top-notch classy in her powerful style
