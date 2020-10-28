ethnic looks
BEST
OF
Nora Fatehi’s October 28, 2020
Nora looked like a heavenly Indian goddess in this Sabyasachi
floral saree!
Nora taught us how to look like a total stunner in this blue JJ Valaya saree accessorised with a chic belt
We can’t get enough of this yellow ethnic look by Nora styled with her long wavy lustrous hair!
Nora left us in awe of her dazzling
beauty in this green overall paired
with statement earrings
Radiating in red! Nora slayed in her red ethnic outfit and glossy face
while she attended Ganpati pooja!
Nora looked divine in this yellow kurti and grey Patiala salwar with
her hair styled in a trendy braid
The Stage is not the only place Nora puts on fire! For instance,
she looked astonishing in
this yellow suit with mirror work
Nora looked fresh as a flower in this pistachio coloured suit and her gorgeous smile!
Fatehi served us a major Diwali outfit inspiration in this stunning
pink saree by Devanagari
and a beautiful nath on her nose!
