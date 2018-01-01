Best of Deepika Padukone’s bold looks
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 14 , 2022
Image: Getty Images
Serving one of the most spectacular looks of the season, Deepika dazzled in a gold-foil bomber jacket, a criss-cross gold crop top, and a pair of high-waisted cargo pants.
Image: Getty Images
The Piku star served a high-octane front-row look in a textured Louis Vuitton dress, black high-knee boots, bold burgundy lips, and light smokey eyes.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She created an iconic moment with her dramatic pleated ruffle saree and a hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar at the closing ceremony of the Festival de Cannes.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Inspired by the viral 'Fox eye' makeup trend, Deepika rocked it with the signature striped saree from the atelier of Sabyasachi.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For the perfect amalgamation of edgy formal style and bold makeup, she paired her little black blazer dress with glossy red lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
From bold dark-red lips to the sultry neckline, everything about this look is head-turning!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, she went all-out in a larger-than-life Giambattista Valli lime green gown that had several layers of tulle on it.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy and glamorous, her deep-neck black gown with glossy structured sleeves remains a clear winner.
Image: Getty Images
She made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2019 in a custom metallic pink lurex jacquard gown by Zac Posen.
Image: Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival 2018, she made a daring statement in a sheer white bodycon gown by Zuhair Murad.
