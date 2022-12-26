Best of Janhvi Kapoor’s bold looks
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress sets the Internet on fire with her monochrome look wearing a white mini dress with an oversized matching blazer and a pair of sunglasses
Boss babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Flaunting off her gorgeously toned figure in a black latex strapless dress, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning
Black beauty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The charming Mili actress glowed in a lime yellow chic one-shoulder dress by Fjolla Nila and complemented it with gold hoop earrings
Yellow mellow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making quite a statement, the actress rocked a lime green mermaid dress with a halter neckline that flaunted her toned abs
Neon much
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili starlet sizzled in a spectacular gold strapless dress by Faraz Manan, with an alluring side slit that had temperatures going up
Hot as hell
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in her beautiful blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress, complete with a stunning mermaid silhouette
Sensational
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her captivating figure was adorned in a striking blue Versace dress, complemented with a glimmering gold pin on the bodice, exuding a perfect blend of sophistication and allure
Vintage look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked utterly mesmerizing in a Benarasi saree complemented by a beautiful blue sleeveless blouse from Raw Mango's collection. To complete the look, she elegantly adorned her hair with a dreamy gajra
Desi girl
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She glowed in a white bejeweled saree and shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen, looking like a vision of exquisite elegance!
Strapless white
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star radiated in a dazzling silver monochrome saree, completed with a pair of striking earrings and accentuated eyes
Icy-spicy
