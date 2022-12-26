Heading 3

Best of Janhvi Kapoor’s bold looks

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress sets the Internet on fire with her monochrome look wearing a white mini dress with an oversized matching blazer and a pair of sunglasses

Boss babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Flaunting off her gorgeously toned figure in a black latex strapless dress, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning

Black beauty 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The charming Mili actress glowed in a lime yellow chic one-shoulder dress by Fjolla Nila and complemented it with gold hoop earrings

Yellow mellow

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making quite a statement, the actress rocked a lime green mermaid dress with a halter neckline that flaunted her toned abs

Neon much 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili starlet sizzled in a spectacular gold strapless dress by Faraz Manan, with an alluring side slit that had temperatures going up

Hot as hell

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked absolutely gorgeous in her beautiful blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress, complete with a stunning mermaid silhouette

Sensational

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her captivating figure was adorned in a striking blue Versace dress, complemented with a glimmering gold pin on the bodice, exuding a perfect blend of sophistication and allure

Vintage look 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked utterly mesmerizing in a Benarasi saree complemented by a beautiful blue sleeveless blouse from Raw Mango's collection. To complete the look, she elegantly adorned her hair with a dreamy gajra

Desi girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She glowed in a white bejeweled saree and shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen, looking like a vision of exquisite elegance!

Strapless white 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star radiated in a dazzling silver monochrome saree, completed with a pair of striking earrings and accentuated eyes

Icy-spicy 

