Best of Tara Sutaria's gorgeous lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

For her show-stopping appearance at the FDCI X LFW 2022, Tara wore a signature Aisha Rao lehenga ladened with colours, and texture, and topped off with a modern veil. 

Dreamy Haze

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram

She looked divine in a glamour-high red lehenga which entailed an embellished noodle-strap blouse, a plain skirt, and a sparkling dupatta.

Chic Festive Look 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

She ensured her look was breathtaking in a subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery in white and grey and sequin details. 

Vision In White

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her avant-garde black and white signature cord leaf lehenga by Rimzim Dadu is definitely a winner. 

Contemporary Touch

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Oozing oomph, she enticed us with yet another gorgeous look that entailed a glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. 

Glitzy Affair

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked every bit stunning in a heavily embroidered mauve-hued lehenga choli. 

Stop and Stare

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She redefined royalty in a white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga that entailed a full-sleeve blouse and an opulent white lehenga.

Regal Style

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga which consisted of a printed ruffle-sleeve blouse and a floral pattern skirt looks flawless! 

Glam Style 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For a pop of colour, she chose to deck herself up in a statement-making yellow lehenga by Punit Balana. 

Bright In Yellow

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She made for an exquisite wedding guest in a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga, which was both, elegant and stunning!

Wedding Guest Style

