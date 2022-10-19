Best of Tara Sutaria's gorgeous lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For her show-stopping appearance at the FDCI X LFW 2022, Tara wore a signature Aisha Rao lehenga ladened with colours, and texture, and topped off with a modern veil.
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram
She looked divine in a glamour-high red lehenga which entailed an embellished noodle-strap blouse, a plain skirt, and a sparkling dupatta.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She ensured her look was breathtaking in a subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery in white and grey and sequin details.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her avant-garde black and white signature cord leaf lehenga by Rimzim Dadu is definitely a winner.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Oozing oomph, she enticed us with yet another gorgeous look that entailed a glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked every bit stunning in a heavily embroidered mauve-hued lehenga choli.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She redefined royalty in a white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga that entailed a full-sleeve blouse and an opulent white lehenga.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga which consisted of a printed ruffle-sleeve blouse and a floral pattern skirt looks flawless!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For a pop of colour, she chose to deck herself up in a statement-making yellow lehenga by Punit Balana.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She made for an exquisite wedding guest in a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga, which was both, elegant and stunning!
