Best picks from
Nakuul Mehta’s wardrobe
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is ready to play garba in this ikkat print long hoodie jacket by Shivanni Shiralli, which he layered over white shirt, off white pant and sneakers
Video Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta swoons hearts in this deep blue kurta with mirror work on it
Kurta Pyjama is ‘turu lob’
Image Source: Aditya Sachdeva Men Instagram
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor opted for this green kurta with hand embroidery and hand work for Diwali
Image Source: Shivanni Shiralli Instagram
Nakuul loves Indian prints and this knotted kurta pyjama paired with a white blazer amped up his fashion game
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
A classic cotton kurta pyjama can never go out of style, and Nakuul Mehta is here to prove the same
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
What do we look at? The dapper sherwani or the lovely smile?
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is a visual representation of handsomeness in this three-piece suit
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The white tee with black cargo pant and a hat is your perfect pick to slay in casuals
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta lifted Pinkvilla Style Icon’s Super Stylish TV Star Male Award in this printed co-ords layered with a dual-coloured oversized jacket
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The actor sported a white cotton shirt with a grey printed harem pant
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.