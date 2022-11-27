Heading 3

Best picks from
 Nakuul Mehta’s wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 27, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is ready to play garba in this ikkat print long hoodie jacket by Shivanni Shiralli, which he layered over white shirt, off white pant and sneakers 

Garba King 

Video Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta swoons hearts in this deep blue kurta with mirror work on it

Kurta Pyjama is ‘turu lob’

Image Source: Aditya Sachdeva Men Instagram

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor opted for this green kurta with hand embroidery and hand work for Diwali

Gorgeous in green

Image Source: Shivanni Shiralli Instagram

Nakuul loves Indian prints and this knotted kurta pyjama paired with a white blazer amped up his fashion game

Indian Prints

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

A classic cotton kurta pyjama can never go out of style, and Nakuul Mehta is here to prove the same

Classic in cotton 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

What do we look at? The dapper sherwani or the lovely smile?

The Man In Black 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is a visual representation of handsomeness in this three-piece suit

Suave in suit 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The white tee with black cargo pant and a hat is your perfect pick to slay in casuals

Casually comfortable 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta lifted Pinkvilla Style Icon’s Super Stylish TV Star Male Award in this printed co-ords layered with a dual-coloured oversized jacket

Stylish and how! 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The actor sported a white cotton shirt with a grey printed harem pant

Boho Vibe 

