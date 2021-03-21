Best Salwar Kameez
Looks Of Actresses March 21, 2021
For the promotions of Kalank, Alia Bhatt donned a head-to-toe ethnic look. The rani pink dupatta with intricate golden embroidery stole the show
Taking the ethnic route, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a statement in this regal red kurta set by Raghavendra Rathore
And this pastel pink Anarkali is all kinds of elegant and perfect for a low-key celebration at home. Accessorise with heavy earrings for an elevated look
Keeping it young and fresh, Kriti Sanon opted for a white anarkali with an uneven hemline and collars. Golden juttis and matching jhumkas completed her look
Deepika Padukone wore this pastel yellow Anjul Bhandari kurta sharara set and wowed us with her exuberance
Keeping things basic yet classy, Karisma Kapoor picked up a white brocade kurta with matching trousers and showed us how it’s done!
Rakul Preet Singh looks like a vision in this neutral orange Anarkali set by Shloka Khialani
Tara Sutaria made a strong case for festive wear as she stepped out in this classic brocade kurta set. A statement necklace accentuated her look further
Sara Ali Khan kept things trendy in this neon kurta sharara set and we are fans already!
For a fuss-free ethnic look, Kiara Advani wore this sleeveless kurta and paired it with flared pants
