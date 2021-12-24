Best saree looks of 2021
RISHIKA SHAH
DEC 24, 2021
Katrina Kaif
Kat stepped out in a sheer burnt orange Sabyasachi saree to promote Sooryavanshi
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her pre-wedding festivity, she wore a sheer, tulle floral saree by the same designer
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika’s glamorous embroidered cream saree by Faraz Manan featured a blouse that matched the drape
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She also picked out a pastel-hued pleated saree by designer Payal Khandwala
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations that featured gold embroidery
Image: Ami Patel Instagra
She also made an appearance in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree with a strappy blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara opted for a bright pink saree from Madhurya Creations that had a pinch of quirk to it
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kangana adorned a magnificent orange handloom saree from Madhurya Creations
Kangana Ranaut
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit stepped out in an ivory hand embroidered tulle saree by Rimple & Harpreet
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Kiara’s fuschia pink saree by Punit Balana with a strappy blouse is the perfect bridesmaid look
Kiara Advani
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Janhvi made our hearts flutter in a sheer organza floral saree by Raw Mango
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Shilpa Shetty gave us a dose of shimmer and shine in a colourful sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shanaya wore a chiffon green saree by Manish Malhotra that screamed elegance
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya decked up in a pretty chiffon and organza saree from the shelves of Ridhi Mehra
Ananya PandaY
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
