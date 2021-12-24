Best saree looks of 2021 

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 24, 2021

Katrina Kaif

Kat stepped out in a sheer burnt orange Sabyasachi saree to promote Sooryavanshi

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her pre-wedding festivity, she wore a sheer, tulle floral saree by the same designer

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika’s glamorous embroidered cream saree by Faraz Manan featured a blouse that matched the drape

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She also picked out a pastel-hued pleated saree by designer Payal Khandwala

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations that featured gold embroidery

Image: Ami Patel Instagra

She also made an appearance in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree with a strappy blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara opted for a bright pink saree from Madhurya Creations that had a pinch of quirk to it

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kangana adorned a magnificent orange handloom saree from Madhurya Creations

Kangana Ranaut

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit stepped out in an ivory hand embroidered tulle saree by Rimple & Harpreet

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Kiara’s fuschia pink saree by Punit Balana with a strappy blouse is the perfect bridesmaid look

Kiara Advani

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Janhvi made our hearts flutter in a sheer organza floral saree by Raw Mango

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Shilpa Shetty gave us a dose of shimmer and shine in a colourful sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shanaya wore a chiffon green saree by Manish Malhotra that screamed elegance

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Ananya decked up in a pretty chiffon and organza saree from the shelves of Ridhi Mehra

Ananya PandaY

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan's promotional looks

Click Here