Best saree looks of Raashii Khanna

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 1, 2021

Desi girl

Raashii Khanna’s gorgeous saree looks are the talk of the town

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Subtle shimmer

She paired a shimmery silver blouse with her floral Sabyasachi saree

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

White wedding

She looked wedding-ready in a stunning white sheer saree adorned with intricate embroidery

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Sunshine girl

For her sister’s engagement ceremony, she picked out sunshine hued Anita Dongre saree

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Traditional look

Raashii looked like a goddess in this pink and yellow silk saree

Video: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Elegant & regal

She celebrated Dhanteras looking drop-dead gorgeous in a hot pink saree

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Casual look

She totally nailed the girl next door look in a simple cotton saree

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Retro twist

Her traditional look with a south Indian spin with cotton saree and complimenting makeup and hairdo won our hearts

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Striped saree

The World Famous Lover actress looked elegant in her minimal look here!

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Colour pop

Her playful look in this sky blue and hot pink sheer saree number is something we’ve bookmarked for this wedding season

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

