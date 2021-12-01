Best saree looks of Raashii Khanna
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 1, 2021
Desi girl
Raashii Khanna’s gorgeous saree looks are the talk of the town
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Subtle shimmer
She paired a shimmery silver blouse with her floral Sabyasachi saree
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
White wedding
She looked wedding-ready in a stunning white sheer saree adorned with intricate embroidery
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Sunshine girl
For her sister’s engagement ceremony, she picked out sunshine hued Anita Dongre saree
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Traditional look
Raashii looked like a goddess in this pink and yellow silk saree
Video: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Elegant & regal
She celebrated Dhanteras looking drop-dead gorgeous in a hot pink saree
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Casual look
She totally nailed the girl next door look in a simple cotton saree
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Retro twist
Her traditional look with a south Indian spin with cotton saree and complimenting makeup and hairdo won our hearts
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Striped saree
The World Famous Lover actress looked elegant in her minimal look here!
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Colour pop
Her playful look in this sky blue and hot pink sheer saree number is something we’ve bookmarked for this wedding season
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
