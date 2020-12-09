Best Of Sequin Sarees In Bollywood December 09, 2020
Kriti Sanon pulled off the sequin saree trend and looked ravishing in this gold number
It became even more popular when the stunning Malaika Arora draped a blue Amit Aggarwal staple
Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a blush pink Manish Malhotra number
Tara Sutaria’s simple silver saree makes her look even more eye-catching
Mrunal Thakur in an ensemble by Manish Malhotra, is evergreen
We have Janhvi Kapoor whose look screams glamour in every inch of this nine-yard
However, subtle and sequin can also go hand-in-hand. Janhvi in yet another sequin number proves this!
Deepika in this sequin drape by Sabyasachi Mukherjee looks luxurious
Black sequin sarees are a big cocktail hit and Karisma Kapoor shows us how to rock it
We can never get enough of Bhumi in this bold and spectacular sequin number
