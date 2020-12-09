Best Of Sequin Sarees In Bollywood

Kriti Sanon pulled off the sequin saree trend and looked ravishing in this gold number

It became even more popular when the stunning Malaika Arora draped a blue Amit Aggarwal staple

Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a blush pink Manish Malhotra number

Tara Sutaria’s simple silver saree makes her look even more eye-catching

Mrunal Thakur in an ensemble by Manish Malhotra, is evergreen
We have Janhvi Kapoor whose look screams glamour in every inch of this nine-yard

However, subtle and sequin can also go hand-in-hand. Janhvi in yet another sequin number proves this!

Deepika in this sequin drape by Sabyasachi Mukherjee looks luxurious

Black sequin sarees are a big cocktail hit and Karisma Kapoor shows us how to rock it

We can never get enough of Bhumi in this bold and spectacular sequin number

