Best of Shilpa Shetty's saree looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 08, 2022

Fashion

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Shilpa Shetty has a knack for making sarees look stunningly sexy. Here, she went for a blue saree, red corset blouse and topped it with an ochre yellow jacket

Bright and bold

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Priyankk Nandwana Instagram

A saree will never fail you! And here Shilpa is just proving the same in this purple ruffled saree that comes with multicoloured patchwork on the border

Romantic ruffles

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

She looks like a goddess in this white metallic foil jersey saree teamed with a dori belt and embellished draped blouse with sheer sleeves and bejewelled neckline

Like a Goddess

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

The actress is always willing to experiment with six yards and manages to steal the attention like in this wine-winged sequin saree and choli with cape-like sleeves

Winged saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

We love her for the versatility she brings on board, for instance, this tie-dye, purple saree that came with a front slit and a matching blouse with a plunging V-neckline

Tie-dye fun

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ashish Ojha

Don't you mistake it for a gown! The gorgeous actress stunned us in a pre-draped multihued saree offset with a slit and an embellished belt at the torso

Colour-blocking

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram 
 Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

She can deliver a masterclass in donning a saree in the most unique way possible, as seen here in this orange double pallu saree tied with a leather belt

Double-pallu drape

With our hands on our hearts, we feel that there's none who can match her stature in nailing a saree look. Here, she wore a yellow jumpsuit saree with an embellished belt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Jumpsuit saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra InstagramPhoto: Ashish Ojha

Shilpa channels 70's glamour in a white organza saree teamed with floral printed, full-sleeved plunging V-neckline blouse with mutton-leg sleeves

70's vibe

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ashish Ojha

Lastly, she gave off Boho-chic vibes in a black velvet embellished blouse and skirt set that came with a pre-attached pallu

Boho-chic

