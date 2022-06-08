Heading 3
Best of Shilpa Shetty's saree looks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 08, 2022
Fashion
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Shilpa Shetty has a knack for making sarees look stunningly sexy. Here, she went for a blue saree, red corset blouse and topped it with an ochre yellow jacket
Bright and bold
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Priyankk Nandwana Instagram
A saree will never fail you! And here Shilpa is just proving the same in this purple ruffled saree that comes with multicoloured patchwork on the border
Romantic ruffles
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
She looks like a goddess in this white metallic foil jersey saree teamed with a dori belt and embellished draped blouse with sheer sleeves and bejewelled neckline
Like a Goddess
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
The actress is always willing to experiment with six yards and manages to steal the attention like in this wine-winged sequin saree and choli with cape-like sleeves
Winged saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
We love her for the versatility she brings on board, for instance, this tie-dye, purple saree that came with a front slit and a matching blouse with a plunging V-neckline
Tie-dye fun
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ashish Ojha
Don't you mistake it for a gown! The gorgeous actress stunned us in a pre-draped multihued saree offset with a slit and an embellished belt at the torso
Colour-blocking
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
She can deliver a masterclass in donning a saree in the most unique way possible, as seen here in this orange double pallu saree tied with a leather belt
Double-pallu drape
With our hands on our hearts, we feel that there's none who can match her stature in nailing a saree look. Here, she wore a yellow jumpsuit saree with an embellished belt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Jumpsuit saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra InstagramPhoto: Ashish Ojha
Shilpa channels 70's glamour in a white organza saree teamed with floral printed, full-sleeved plunging V-neckline blouse with mutton-leg sleeves
70's vibe
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Photo: Ashish Ojha
Lastly, she gave off Boho-chic vibes in a black velvet embellished blouse and skirt set that came with a pre-attached pallu
Boho-chic
