AUGUST 20, 2021
Best of Shraddha Arya's ethnic looks
Shraddha stunned us in this midnight blue lehenga that features intricate silver embroidery. She finished off her look with striking accessories
The diva has always showcased her love for sheer embroidered sarees. And we particularly loved her turquoise blue saree paired with a puffy sleeved blouse
The actress slays in a black silk saree decked with a thick zari border. She teamed her look with a brocade blouse and kundan jewellery
It seems that Shraddha has a never-ending affair with ethnic outfits. She looks ravishing in Rashmi Aarya’s red lehenga with fine gold detailing and tassels
This is a sight to behold. The ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ actress looks mesmerising in a pastel lehenga with intricate silver embroidery styled with a dazzling necklace
Ditching the pastel for this blingy lehenga, Shraddha looked pretty in a yellow lehenga as she teamed it up with traditional jewellery
We loved how the diva made a statement in a pastel-hued lehenga with a cropped blouse and dupatta. She accessorised her look with chandbalis
Here, she opted for an off-white Anarkali suit laden with delicate work and paired it with matching earrings
Lehengas are certainly her go-to outfits. Here, she wore a pink ornately-embellished lehenga with an opulent emerald necklace
Lastly, here she looks absolutely regal in a sheer embroidered saree paired with a matching blouse. She rounds off her look with hair tied into a bun and stunning accessories
For more updates on Shraddha Arya and fashion, follow Pinkvilla