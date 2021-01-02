Best Of Shraddha Kapoor’s Party Wear

January 02, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor looks divine in a colour-blocked black and blue dramatic number by Gauri and Nainika

The Baaghi 3 actress looks date-ready in a white corset dress by Paule Ka

Shraddha also made a statement in a Pankaj & Nidhi off-shoulder top with signature woven lattice fringes and denim jeans

Shraddha is a fan of the holographic dress and loves to wear it on a host of occasions

Keeping things interesting, Shraddha picked out a Dolce & Gabbana ankle-length dress with ruched sleeves
The actress donned a stunning mini dress by ASOS that bore checkered prints in silver and black and gave off futuristic vibes

Oozing glam, Shraddha picked out a body-hugging mini dress that she pulled off with enviable ease!

She looks every bit breathtaking in this maroon velvet dress

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish and classy in these black velvet pants and brocade top

Trust Shraddha to rock even the monotone look within her own glamorous way!

For more updates on
fashion and celebrities,
head on to Pinkvilla
Click Here