Best Of Shraddha Kapoor’s Party Wear January 02, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor looks divine in a colour-blocked black and blue dramatic number by Gauri and Nainika
The Baaghi 3 actress looks date-ready in a white corset dress by Paule Ka
Shraddha also made a statement in a Pankaj & Nidhi off-shoulder top with signature woven lattice fringes and denim jeans
Shraddha is a fan of the holographic dress and loves to wear it on a host of occasions
Keeping things interesting, Shraddha picked out a Dolce & Gabbana ankle-length dress with ruched sleeves
The actress donned a stunning mini dress by ASOS that bore checkered prints in silver and black and gave off futuristic vibes
Oozing glam, Shraddha picked out a body-hugging mini dress that she pulled off with enviable ease!
She looks every bit breathtaking in this maroon velvet dress
Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish and classy in these black velvet pants and brocade top
Trust Shraddha to rock even the monotone look within her own glamorous way!
