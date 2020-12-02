Siddhant threw a polished serious look in these white full-sleeves t-shirt and chic plaid pants
Siddhant looked classy in this blue wide checkered blazer and straight fit pants styled with shiny oxford shoes
We love this all-black pant and blazer look on Siddhant by Karrtik D and Gucci along with Christian Louboutin shoes
Siddhant’s multi coloured jacket and black pants are a perfect match for that dinner date outfit
The actor won hearts in this white t-shirt layered with a red flannel shirt and his messy yet slick hairstyle
All eyes on Siddhant as he slayed in this clean shirt and jean casual look
Siddhant looked like a fine gentleman in this striped black blazer and cool black shades!
He brought retro vibes back with this cool printed shirt and blue round Aviator shades
Siddhant looked chic in this plaid pants-suit by Sahil Aneja and lustrous Oxford shoes by Pelle Santino
Siddhant’s look is on fire as he wore this collared jacket accessorised with silver chains and trendy shades