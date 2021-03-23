Best Skin Essentials March 23, 2021
For
Summer
Summer has already set in and we cannot wait to put our best face forward. Of course, with all the skincare hacks!
First of all, get ready to block the sun’s UVA and UVB rays with a kickass sunscreen. The higher the SPF, the better the protection from exposure!
And the SPF protection also helps in keeping the sensitive skin stay nourished for a longer time
Cleansing is an important drill that must not be skipped at any cost, especially during the summers
Invest in a good-quality cleanser that is suitable for your skin texture and also removes the sweat, screen and makeup deeply
As basic as it may sound, overnight skincare is a MUST during summer. Include night moisturisers and facials to replenish your skin
For a quick skin refreshment during summer, carry a bottle of cooling spray with you. Rosewater is a common example of it
In order to avoid the lips from getting tanned and chapped, a good lip balm with high SPF is highly recommended
To keep your hands, feet and other parts of the body that remain exposed to the sun safe from burns, remember to use a body SPF every time you step out
Finally, use cuticle oil to keep the skin around your nails moisturised and nourished Credit: getty image
