Best skincare tips to follow in monsoon June 16, 2021
Starting with the basic rule of the thumb, exfoliation, cleansing and toning must be the three essential tips you need to religiously follow during the rainy season!
Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and helps unclog pores. You can use mildly abrasive ingredients such as coffee, tea bags, sugar, oatmeal or papaya to exfoliate your skin
After exfoliation, cleanse the open pores and let your skin breathe. Coconut oil, aloe vera, tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, honey and lemon or rose water can be your go-to option
Next comes toning. Instead of relying on drugstore products, you can opt for natural ingredients like green tea, rose water, lemon juice, cucumber water and chamomile tea for toning
After toning your skin, use a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Natural moisturisers such as cucumber, hemp seed oil, olive oil etc. can come in handy
Finally, the most important step is using high SPF sunscreen. Even though you may not see the sun, your skin still needs protection from harmful UV rays!
In order to avoid fungal infections and excess accumulation of dirt and oil, make sure you wash your face at least three times a day
Dehydration is a common problem in monsoon. Ensure that you consume lots of water to avoid occurrence of acne and pimples
When it comes to food and diet, fried snacks may seem tempting but you must avoid them as they can lead to break-outs and acne
Home remedies like a paste of fuller's earth with rose water and a dash of camphor can work as an excellent face mask during the rainy season
To cure the breakouts, apply a thick paste of multani mitti, clove oil, sandalwood powder and ground neem paste on the pimples
For a natural glow, make a paste using besan, turmeric, lemon and rose water and apply this pack on your face and wash off after 15-20 minutes
