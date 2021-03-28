Best of Sonakshi Sinha’s hair bun looks March 28, 2021
Sonakshi looks heavenly and gives us a winter morning vibe in this lustrous hair bun and eyebrows on fleek!
Sinha is a total stunner in this ensemble by designer Koai styled with a stylish bun hairdo
All dolled up in an Arpita Mehta saree, Sonakshi is definitely sweeping us off our feet with her hair so perfectly done
Sonakshi looks like she just stepped down from heaven in this all white saree by Mala and Kinnary with a gajra in her bun
Sonakshi’s selfie game is indeed strong in these in vogue shades and a neat hair bun!
It is time for a sabbatical by the looks of Sonakshi’s Maldives chill vibes with her messy hair bun
Look as dreamy as Sonakshi in this graceful bun and gleaming nose pin!
Looks like Sonakshi is all set to party in this Farah Sanjana dress and sleek smooth hair bun
Sonakshi serves a chic and clean look with alluring statement earrings and a tightly intact hair bun
We are taking notes for a casual yet stylish airport look from Sonakshi’s cool outfit and messy hair bun
