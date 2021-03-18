Pantsuit Looks
Best Of Sonam Kapoor’s March 18, 2021
Taking us by surprise, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported an athleisure pantsuit from Beyoncé’s activewear label and showed the world how it’s done!
Scoring high on style quotient, Sonam’s embroidered black pantsuit by Peter Dundas is our personal favourite!
For an event, Sonam stepped out in a classic three-piece tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren and completed the look with a classic gold watch and gold earrings
The Zoya Factor actress made a stunning statement in a bold red pantsuit and we are fans already!
For a scene-stealing look, Sonam picked out a gold pantsuit by Max Mara and styled it with a pair of OTT heels
With pastels, you can never go wrong and Mrs Ahuja seems to agree with us!
This pastel pistachio pantsuit amps up her style game and we couldn’t agree more!
Be it any occasion, a pantsuit seems to be the go-to outfit for Sonam
Meanwhile, this black polka dot pantsuit looks crisp as hell!
Sonam sure knows how to rock the best of both worlds. And this one is proof enough!
