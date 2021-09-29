Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a movie screening wearing a salmon sweatshirt paired with ripped blue jeans and a suave pair of Jordans
He opted for a quirky look in a daffy duck sweatshirt and black jeans. The classic white sneakers were the perfect seal to the deal
Ranbir paid tribute to Shammi Kapoor as he chose a black sweatshirt that said ‘An Evening In Paris’. He opted for an all-black look and styled it with grey Yeezys
If airport looks had a male brand ambassador, it would definitely be Ranbir Kapoor. He layered an olive green jacket over a plain grey T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. The suede shoes were simply an add on
Camouflage is a trend that never goes out of style and RK owns it! He paired his camouflage pants with a black T-shirt, suede shoes and a contrasting red cap
Checkered shirts are every girl’s weakness and Ranbir had us weak on our knees in a checked blue shirt paired with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. The red cap stole the show yet again!
Slaying the camouflage trend yet again, Ranbir wore a jacket this time over white graphic tee with black jeans and white sneakers
Red cap is definitely Ranbir’s go-to accessory and this time he teamed it up with a black Gucci sweatshirt and his classic blue jeans
Ranbir, in his sky blue linen shirt and light-washed distressed jeans, is enough to leave us all floored
Suede boots and caps are definitely Ranbir’s favourite and this time he teamed them up with yet another jacket - a denim jacket
Click Here
For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and fashion, follow Pinkvilla